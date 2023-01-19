ADVERTISEMENT

Used oil packed in containers for resale seized

January 19, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Food Safety Department has seized used coconut and groundnut oil from three manufacturing units near Kazhugumalai in Thoothukudi

A team of Food Safety officials, led by District Designated Officer Mariappan, conducted surprise checks in three edible oil manufacturing units on Kazhugumalai–Sankarankovil Road on Thursday and they found used coconut oil (2,535 litre), groundnut oil (1,155 litre) and palmolein oil (1,100), all packed in tins for resale. They also seized used plastic containers and tins.

 The team also sealed two eateries functioning after lapse of their licence and confiscated artificially coloured chicken meat weighing about 12 kg.

At a supermarket in Kazhugumalai, 10 kg dhal and seven litres of soft drink were seized as they were on the shelf even after the expiry date.

 The inspection team slapped fine of ₹1,000 each on the owners of two teashops for selling snacks wrapped in newspapers.

 Consumers may submit their complaints on 94440 42322 or ‘Call your Collector’ through 86808 00900, an official statement said.

