‘Use technology to rescue fishermen’

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to the Central and State governments after a public interest litigation petition sought a direction for the constitution of a Search and Rescue team that comprised experts from The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), National Disaster Management Authority, Fisheries Department, Indian Navy and Coast Guard, to rescue missing fishermen.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and R. Tharani ordered notice to the respondents on the petition filed by Nallathambi of Ramanathapuram district. The petitioner, pointing out recent incidents pertaining to missing fishermen, said that with the help of technical assistance, fishermen in distress could be rescued, this being an era of advanced technology.

With technical expertise, teams could be pressed into immediate rescue missions. In most of the cases, fishermen who died recently in Ramanathapuram district were the sole breadwinners of their family, the petitioner said and also sought adequate compensation to their families.