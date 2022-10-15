Use technology to contribute to nation’s growth, says MKU VC

Technology must be used as a tool by the young minds to become innovative citizens to contribute to the nation’s growth, according to J. Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Madurai Kamaraj University.

He was speaking at the 42nd Graduation Day of Arul Anandar College at Karumathur near here on Saturday.

Mr. Kumar encouraged the graduands to be vibrant and positive to enable oneself technologically irrespective of one’s field of study. “Pandemic has taught us to use time effectively, learn by ourselves and develop our skills,” he said.

Speaking on the recently launched 5G telephonic services, he said that students must benefit from the ultra-high speed internet to access quality information and transfer useful data.

“India is going to roll out hydrogen-powered trains which will surpass the speed higher than what the other countries offer now,” he said.

Quoting significant incidents from the lives of the former President A.P.J Abdul Kalam, former U.S. President Barack Obama, the VC urged the students to work on making their lives and careers successful.

“Global leaders are not really technocrats but they are people who have the aspiration and passion to promote effective growth in the community. A student with no engineering background can still contribute by benefitting from the dual degree academic programmes and expanding one’s knowledge on various disciplines,” he said.

As many as 510 graduands were awarded degrees by the VC while Principal Rev. U. Godwin Rufus felicitated the rank holders.

An oath was administered by the Dean - Academic A. Shanmugaraju and was taken by the graduates.

Deputy Principal A. Sundararaj, professors, parents and others were present.