‘Use subsidies to start small textile parks’

11 March 2020 20:33 IST

SIVAGANGA

Entrepreneurs involved in textile manufacturing can make use of the ₹ 2.5 crore subsidy offered by the State government for starting small textile clusters/parks, said Sivaganga Collector J. Jeyakanthan.

A consultative meeting was organised with textile entrepreneurs and investors here on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

The Collector said that the textile industry was an important sector because of its ability to generate a large number of jobs.

He also highlighted that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had made an announcement under Rule 110 in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly regarding the subsidy of ₹ 2.5 crore for starting textile parks and added that an organisation with a minimum of three members would be eligible for the scheme. They must also possess two acres of land for the purpose.

He said that this initiative of the State government was to promote the growth of textile industry and modernising it. The objective was to enhance production and also focus on yield. As a result, the workforce can also be trained to the state-of-the-art technologies available, which would facilitate survival in the sector.

The Collector added that the creation of such small textile parks in different regions will help in creation of employment, thus boosting the economy overall. Migration of labourers can be prevented. Also, the workforce would not be concentrated in one city or town, but spread across the length and breadth of the State, Mr. Jayakanthan said.

He appealed to the entrepreneurs to make use of the government’s initiative and help in the creation of jobs for generations.

Some of the participants welcomed the objective and hoped to take it up in the ensuing fiscal year.