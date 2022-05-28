‘Use proper channel to go abroad for jobs’

The interest of people wanting to go overseas should be protected from exploitation by illegal recruiting agents by creating awareness, said Brahma Kumar, joint secretary, Protector General of Emigrants under the Ministry of External Affairs while interacting with agents here on Saturday.

He held interactions with the approved and recognised overseas manpower recruiting agencies that have received valid licences from the Ministry of External Affairs to recruit candidates for overseas jobs.

He also visited the facilities at their office in the city where unskilled labourers aspiring to go abroad undergo hands-on training for blue-collared jobs.

Further, he sought the coordination of the police, Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), Bureau of Immigration (BoI) and officials of the Ministry of External Affairs to jointly help protect the public, especially youngsters who are aspiring to go abroad, from unauthorised agents.

The contact numbers and email addresses of government-authorised overseas manpower recruiting agencies are available on the website www.emigrate.gov.in. For more information, dial 044-28521337/044 28525610, and email at poechennai1@mea.gov.in or poechennai2@mea.gov.in, he said.