Madurai

‘Use private hospitals for COVID-19 patients’

The State Government should reserve 50% of the beds in private hospitals for COVID–19 positive patients as the number of fresh cases is on the rise, said Member of Parliament Su. Thirunavukkarasar here.

During an informal chat with reporters here on Friday after distributing essential commodities to the Corporation’s sanitary workers, he said the action being taken by the Central and the State Governments to contain the viral infection was “far from satisfaction” and it had resulted in the spike in the fresh cases.

Even as the number of fresh cases was on the rise, both the governments had not taken any effective measure to contain the spread of the disease.

The State Government should promulgate an order reserving 50% of the beds in all private hospitals for treating COVID-19 positive patients and bear the medical expenses since people from all walks of life had been hit hard by the pandemic.

Moreover, the State Government should give ₹15,000 to every family as relief while migrant labourers should be given ₹10,000. The MP also urged the State Government to cancel the SSLC public examination.

