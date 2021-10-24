Use only permitted routes for Thevar guru puja: Collector

24 October 2021 18:16 IST

‘Leaders of political parties and representatives should get prior permission’

Virudhunagar

Leaders of registered political parties and representatives of organisations who intend to visit freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar’s memorial at Pasumpon on the occasion of his guru puja on October 30 should get prior permission from Ramanathapuram Collector.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said only five persons, including the leader, would be allowed to go on getting prior permission and vehicle pass.

The vehicles would be allowed only on the permitted route on submitting all records for the own board vehicle, registration certificate along with details of the owner of the vehicle, mobile number address and driving licence of the driver. The vehicle pass should be pasted on the windscreen.

With the Ramanathapuram district administration having promulgated prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, hired vehicles, two-wheelers and cargo vehicles would not be allowed to carry people.

No weapons, crackers and liquor bottles would be allowed in the vehicles. Similarly, public address system would not be allowed on the vehicles.

The district administration would not allow paying respects to photographs of the leader in public places. The vehicles should not carry any flags, posters or banners that could incite religious or casteist enmity. No permission would be granted for taking out sprouts procession and torch run.

Vehicles proceeding from Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur, Sivakasi, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Kovilpatti and Tirunelveli should go via Aruppukottai, Gandhi Nagar, Kalloorani, M. Reddiyapatti, Mandapasalai, Kanavilakku, Kamuthi and Pasumpon and return on the same route.

Vehicles from Aviyur, Kariyapatti, Mallankinaru and Kalkurichi should take the same route after going via Palayampatti by-pass road.

Vehicles coming from Tiruchuli should go through Kalloorani, Kanavilakku and Kamuthi. Vehicles from Narikudi should go through Veeracholan junction, Pidariseri, Parthibanur, Abiramam and Pasumpon.

On return direction, they should take Kottaimedu, Nagaratharkurichi and Abiramam route.

Vehicles should avoid going via Muthuramalingapuram-Pudur and Mandalamanickam, the statement said.