Use of robots, AI in defence applications rising: official

He calls enginnering graduates to join defence sector

With the wide use use of different types of robots in the defence sector, there is good scope for engineering graduates in this sector, said S. Krishna Kumar, Technical Officer, DRDO/CVRDE, (Defence Research and Development Organisation/Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment), Avadi, here on Wednesday.

Delivering a lecture at Velammal College of Engineering and Technology, as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative, on role of DRDO in self-reliance and defence technologies, he said that application of Aritificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning and use of robots was increasing. Sustained research had led to launch of robotic dogs, mules, snakes with Artificial Intelligence - suited all climatic and geographical conditions. He explained the different types of robots and the way they are trained.

For example, the dog robot can acclamatise itself to any region. It is trained in such a way that it would have walking practice in the morning and join a parade if used in defence applications. There are robots of all sizes, starting from the size of a mosquito. Such small-size robots are employed as a group to monitor a place. If they detect something wrong, it will pass the message to the control room. Mule robots are used to lift weights. It can even lift a car. Then there are robots in the shape of a scorpion and birds. Bird robots can track the path taken by a person, he said.

An interaction followed in which how robots would operate cars in the future so as to prevent accidents by minimising human error was discussed. Robots that can dance or cook or guard were also discussed. While crreating robots, the main thing to take under consideration is whether it will work in a particular temperature, the gathering was told.

Velammal Educational Trust vice-chairman Ganesh Natarajan presided. Principal N. Suresh Kumar offered felicitations. S.Vasuki, HOD, Department of ECE, welcomed.