Use of robotics in urology explained

MADURAI

A one-day workshop on the use of robotics in urology was held at Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC) here on Monday.

The event was inaugurated by Sudhir Kumar Rawal, Medical Director and Chief of Genito Uro-oncology Services, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, Delhi, and Ganesh Gopalakrishnan, Senior Consultant, Vedanayagam Hospital, Coimbatore.

R. Ravichandran, Senior Consultant and Head, Department of Urology and Andrology, MMHRC, said, “Robotic radical prostatectomy is a surgery completely revolutionised by the robotic system. The advantages to the patient are very evident in the form of faster recovery, less pain and shorter hospital stay”.

“One of the most common myths about robotic surgery among patients is that the surgery is being done by a machine. The truth is that the machine is always completely under the control of the surgeon,” said D. Paul Vincent, Senior Consultant, Department of Urology and Andrology.