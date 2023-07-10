Use drone to ascertain extent of encroachment, says High Court

July 10, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - MADURAI

Disposing of a petition that sought a direction to the authorities to remove encroachment in Melur, Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the authorities to utilise the advanced technology of drone survey to ascertain the extent of encroachment.

A Division Bench of Justice S. Vaidyanathan and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy suggested that the authorities concerned could utilise the technology, in the presence of the parties concerned, to ascertain the exact portion of the encroachment. The court was hearing the petition filed by Karuppaiah of Melur.

The petitioner had sought a direction to the authorities concerned to remove the encroachment made in a village in Melur by considering the representation made by him. The court directed the authorities to issue notice to the petitioner and the other parties and after affording opportunity to all the parties concerned, conduct spot inspection, take photography and videography and pass orders on merits in three months.

The court observed that if any encroachment was found to be made, then the electricity connection with respect to the encroachment should be disconnected. If the officials fail to remove the encroachment, then disciplinary action should be initiated against them, the court directed.