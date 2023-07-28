Use drinking water judiciously, Thoothukudi Mayor appeals to residents

July 28, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Residents of the coastal town should judiciously use drinking water since the Corporation is distributing water to the public despite the dwindling supply of drinking water, appealed Mayor Jegan Periyasamy.

Addressing the Corporation council meeting held here on Thursday, Mr. Jegan said the southwest monsoon failure along the Western Ghats flow this year had worsened the water running in the Tamirabharani River, the only drinking water source, and hence the drinking water supply from the headworks had sharply dwindled in the past few weeks.

However, the Corporation was managing the situation. Hence, the public should cooperate with the Corporation to manage this adverse situation, he appealed.

The Mayor informed that the old bus-stand, which had been reconstructed under the ‘Smart City Mission’, would be inaugurated shortly.

Councilor Manthiramurthy of AIADMK urged the Corporation to open farm fresh outlets to sell vegetables to the public at the right price as the prices of veggies had increased.

“The Corporation should either open farm fresh outlets in all 60 wards or make arrangements for selling vegetables in all the wards through Uzhavar Santhai (farmers’ market)”, he demanded.

He also urged the Corporation to begin steps to destroy moths invading into residential areas from the Food Corporation of India’s godown in Third Mile. “Since the moths generate due to the FCI’s failure to carryout proper fumigation, the Corporation should take appropriate steps to control this menace,” Mr. Manthiramurthy said.

However, the Mayor did not give any concrete reply to the problem. “If the public suffer (due to moths), the Corporation will take due action,” Mr. Jegan just said.

When Mr. Manthiramurthy wanted to know the steps being taken for managing the huge crowd visiting Our Lady of Snows Basilica following the start of 11-day-long annual fete and during the golden car festival on August 5, Mr. Jegan said all roads around the shrine had been re-laid besides deploying 150 sanitary workers to remove the garbage immediately. While drinking water tanks had been placed at nine places near the Church, additional personnel had been posted in all sanitary complexes in the places close to the Church to keep it clean.

The council meeting resolved to repair the damaged roads on an outlay of ₹25.57 crore. Commissioner S. Dinesh Kumar was present.

