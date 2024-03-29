Use C-VIGIL app to make complaint on violation of Model Code of Conduct

March 29, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Kanniyakumari Collector and Returning Officer P.N. Sridhar during a meeting with Flying Squad Teams and Static Surveillance Teams at the Collectorate in Nagercoil on Friday appreciated them for their efforts in active monitoring of vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

He instructed them not to stay in a particular place for long but move around swiftly. Also, he directed them to hand over the confiscated items to the teams which replaced them.

Mr. Sridhar said the teams should properly inspect vehicles with ‘PRESS,’ stickers to avoid missing out items which were found to be transported through those vehicles. He also asked the officials to act strictly against those who fake their identity by sticking ‘PRESS’ stickers.

Public who identifies any violation of the Model Code of Conduct like posters, distribution of cash, liquor, gifts, among others could complain to the Election Commission through C-VIGIL application by uploading the complaints in the form of audios, photos or videos.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.