Use C-VIGIL app to make complaint on violation of Model Code of Conduct

March 29, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI 

The Hindu Bureau

Collector and Returning officer P.N. Sridhar chairs a meeting in Nagercoil on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kanniyakumari Collector and Returning Officer P.N. Sridhar during a meeting with Flying Squad Teams and Static Surveillance Teams at the Collectorate in Nagercoil on Friday appreciated them for their efforts in active monitoring of vehicles. 

He instructed them not to stay in a particular place for long but move around swiftly. Also, he directed them to hand over the confiscated items to the teams which replaced them.  

Mr. Sridhar said the teams should properly inspect vehicles with ‘PRESS,’ stickers to avoid missing out items which were found to be transported through those vehicles. He also asked the officials to act strictly against those who fake their identity by sticking ‘PRESS’ stickers. 

Public who identifies any violation of the Model Code of Conduct like posters, distribution of cash, liquor, gifts, among others could complain to the Election Commission through C-VIGIL application by uploading the complaints in the form of audios, photos or videos.  

