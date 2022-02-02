‘Use anti-slip material for railway station platform’

Stating that granite floor would not be safe for passengers, a Tirunelveli-based citizen welfare forum has filed a public interest litigation petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to authorities to lay platform floors with anti-slip material at Tirunelveli railway junction.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan ordered notice to authorities seeking a response on the petition filed by Nellai Mavatta Pothu Jana Pothu Nala Sangam, represented by its president Mohammed Ayyub.

The petitioner said renovation works were under way at the railway station and the authorities were fixing granite floors. They would become slippery whenever it rained and could pose a threat to women, children and senior citizens. Similar floors, which were laid at Chennai Egmore railway station, resulted in several passengers falling down.

The court adjourned the hearing in the case by two weeks.