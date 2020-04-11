‘Use Amma ambulance for emergency treatment of cattle’

Virudhunagar district administration has asked the people to make use of the Amma ambulance services by calling 1962 for providing emergency treatment for cattle and other animals.

The same number can be contacted for providing food for stray dogs too.

People can also call the Regional Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) over phone 94450-01132, seeking help.

“With hotels closed, food waste on which the stray dogs feed is not available. We have a network of volunteers who can feed the animals,” the Joint Director, S. Arunachalakani said.

Though, the district did not have much stray cattle, he said that fodder was available and people who want to feed such stray animals can get in touch with the Assistant Directors, he said.

Other officials whose intervention could be sought are AD (Animal Husbandry): Virudhunagar 94450-32590, Srivilliputtur 94450-32592 and animal right activist, S. D. Selvaram over 88700-00031.

Selvaram, managing trustee of Animal Care Trust functioning in Rajapalayam, said stray cattle were dependent on the vegetable waste in markets. But, waste has dwindled these days, he added.

He added that lot of greenery was available in areas like Rajapalayam and Srivilliputtur, thanks to the recent showers. The stray cattle can feed on them.

The Trust had some stock of fodder. “If people call us we can arrange fodder for cattle through volunteers,” he added.

The Animal Husbandry Department will chalk out a plan of action to help stray animals, Mr. Arunachalakani said.

“Treatment for animals at the veterinary hospitals was continuing as usual,” he said.