‘Use AI to read and translate siddha formulation palm manuscripts’

Published - August 23, 2024 08:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Siddha Medical College in Palayamkottai has established its research centre, ‘Spark’, for improving its quality of researches in siddha formulations and synthesizing new siddha medicines.

 Inaugurating the research centre on Friday, Dean, Anna University Regional Campus, Tirunelveli, Selva Vinayagamurthy said ‘Spark’ research centre should use artificial intelligence to read and translate the contents of siddha palm manuscripts detailing the methods of preparing a range of siddha formulations for a range of health issues.

 The Anna University’s Tirunelveli regional campus, which is already associating with the Government Siddha Medical College in a few researches relating to ‘naadi’, was prepared to join hands in using artificial intelligence also in reading the palm manuscripts on siddha formulations and take it to the next level, Dr. Selva Vinayagamurthy said.

Principal, Government Siddha Medical College, Palayamkottai, Malarvizhi, vice-principal, Abdul Khader Jailaani and Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, Government Siddha Medical College, Subhash Chandran spoke.

