Farmers upset over acute shortage of urea

Even as the farmers were expecting bumper harvest during the ongoing ‘pisanam’ paddy season with all 11 dams in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts overflowing, an acute shortage of urea in all the four southern districts threatens to dash their expectations.

Cultivation of paddy moved to top gear in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts during the ‘pisanam’ paddy season (between November and February) after the north-east monsoon jacked up water storage level in all 11 dams – Papanasam, Servalar, Manimuthar, Kodumudiyar, Vadakku Pachchaiyar and Nambiyar, all in Tirunelveli district, and Gadana, Ramanadhi, Karuppanadhi, Adavinainar and Gundar dams in Tenkasi district – to the maximum storage level.

In Kanniyakumari district, Petchipaarai and Perunchaani dams, the major reservoirs of the district, are overflowing.

More importantly, all systemised and rain-fed tanks have more than 75% water even as the irrigation wells have water sufficient water with phenomenal recharge of groundwater.

As these reservoirs are brimming with water since last week of November, the jubilant farmers had moved the paddy cultivation to top gear. Subsequently, the area of cultivation increased and easily surpassed the target set by the Department of Agriculture, which should have anticipated the increased area of cultivation and consequent demand for more fertilizer.

In Tirunelveli alone, paddy has been raised on 43,000 hectares against the target of 35,000 hectares. Against the actual requirement of 13,000 tonnes, the district has received only 8,000 tonnes of urea.

The miserable failure on the part of Chennai-based topbrass of the Department of Agriculture in getting the increased quantity of urea from the manufacturers threatens the farmers. Since the supply is so small and the demand is huge, the agriculturists have to buy urea, costing ₹ 266.50 a bag at the inflated price of ₹ 300 to 400.

“Moreover, the farmers are being forced buy other products of the urea manufacturers though these products are not used for paddy cultivation. It’s atrocious and daylight robbery,” said farmer Peratchi Selvam of Kallur.

When Tirunelveli received 1,800 tonnes of urea a couple of days ago, it was sent to the cooperative societies and private sellers of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts. On getting information about the arrival of fresh stocks, farmers were seen waiting in front of the shops since 5 a.m. even though the shops were opened after 8.30 a.m.

Since the arrival was less and the demand was huge, the sellers had to seek police protection and only one bag was sold to each farmer waiting in the queue. Similar situation prevail in all parts of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts.

“I received the allotment of 450 bags of urea on Monday for which more than 600 farmers were waiting in front of my shop. Along with the 450 bags of urea I received from IFFCO, the company had sent 6 boxes of nano urea and growth-promoting bio-fertilizer extracted from seaweed for which I had not put the indent. So, I’m being compelled to sell it to the farmers though it was not required by the farmers,” said a fertilizer dealer.

Officials attached to the Department of Agriculture here are in a spicy situation as they cannot give any assurance to the paddy growers about the arrival of urea with short supply from manufacturers continues.