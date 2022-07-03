Urea, DAP for delta districts to be sent in one week

Farmers to get seed, fertilizers free of cost under Kuruvai Cultivation Package Scheme

Southern Petrochemical Industries (SPIC) has promised to supply 5,000 metric tonnes of urea and 3,000 tonnes of DAP fertilizers for Cauvery Delta districts within one week.

After inspecting the industry here on Saturday, Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj said that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had announced Kuruvai Cultivation Package Scheme for the delta districts under which farmers would get seed and fertilizer free of cost.

The fertilizer meant for delta districts were being sent from SPIC.

After interacting with the senior officials of the fertilizer factory, the Collector said that 5,000 tonnes of urea and 3,000 DAP fertilizers due for delta districts would be sent by the first week of July.

The Collector also discussed about the quantity and quality of fertilizers being produced by SPIC with General Manager Senthilnayagam, chief sales officer Adaikalam and Marketing Officer Baskar.

Dr Senthil Raj assured the farmers of Thoothukudi district that fertilizers required for cultivation of paddy and banana in the district were ready in Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies and private fertilizer shops.

Joint Director (Agriculture), S.I. Mohideen, Deputy Director (Agriculture) S. Palani Velayudham were present.