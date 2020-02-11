Urdu course

MADURAI
National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language under the Ministry of Human Resource Development is offering a one-year Urdu language diploma course. The correspondence course offered through English or Hindi medium will be conducted by Gausiya Foundation. There is no age limit or qualification. Contact classes will be conducted during weekends and study materials provided free of cost. The Ministry will provide the certificate after successful completion of the course.
Application forms can be collected from Gausiya Foundation at 1/A, Anna Nagar Main Road, near Aravind Eye Hospital, and further details can be had by dialling 0452 4372200. Fee for the course is ₹200 and the last date for submission of filled-in application is February 15, according to a press release from A.G. Mohamed Ashraf Gani Sayani, president, Gausiya Foundation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.