Urdu course

MADURAI

National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language under the Ministry of Human Resource Development is offering a one-year Urdu language diploma course. The correspondence course offered through English or Hindi medium will be conducted by Gausiya Foundation. There is no age limit or qualification. Contact classes will be conducted during weekends and study materials provided free of cost. The Ministry will provide the certificate after successful completion of the course.

Application forms can be collected from Gausiya Foundation at 1/A, Anna Nagar Main Road, near Aravind Eye Hospital, and further details can be had by dialling 0452 4372200. Fee for the course is ₹200 and the last date for submission of filled-in application is February 15, according to a press release from A.G. Mohamed Ashraf Gani Sayani, president, Gausiya Foundation.