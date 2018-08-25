‘Urbanisation should not result in loss of local culture’

The seventh edition of Dhan Academy’s Heritage Festival was inaugurated with discussions and consciousness of culture here on Friday.

The Dhan Academy's annual festival aims at bridging the disconnect between the city and the rural villages surrounding Madurai. College students take part in various competitions centred around raising awareness of the traditional ways of medicine, folklore and food habits.

This year, over 100 students from 11 city colleges showed an avid interest in nine events revolving around the rural way of life. Students were asked to hunt traditional and lost artefacts.

K. Vinoth Kumar, M. Mohanraj and K. Anand from Senthamarai College, said that they visited at least eight villages, including Meenakshipatti, Vadapalanji and Thenpalangi, to source interesting antiques.

“Our most unique find was the 'kathi kattu’ from Alanganallur. The tiny knives are tied around the legs of cocks during the famed cock fights. After the movie Aadukalam was made, many regulations were brought into the usage of these knives,” said Mr. Vinoth Kumar.

Other competitions included documentary film making, quizzes and debates.

Aravind Kumar Shankar, convenor of the Madurai Chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), who inaugurated the festival, told students that it was essential to be educated on medicinal practises followed in ancient times.

He stated that folklore was a thing of the past as many people did not actively participate in it.

He asked students the difference between culture and heritage and stated that culture provided the indigenous community with self-confidence to lead their own lifestyle.

Archaeologist V. Vedachalam said that such events were essential as college students were often cooped up in classrooms and rarely witnessed the rich heritage around them.

M.P. Vasimalai, Founder of The Dhan Academy, said that it is important to continuously document historical practises and tweek them into daily use. Urbanisation should not result in the loss of local culture, he said.

The students will visit Vikramangalam in Usilampatti taluk and take part in various cultural activities organised by the community there.