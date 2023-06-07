Urban Wellness Centres inaugurated in 3 Corporations

June 07, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated through videoconferencing, urban wellness centres which have been established by the Department of Public Health in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Nagercoil Corporation.

In Tirunelveli Corporation, 10 urban wellness centres — Shastri Nagar in Pettai (ward 48), Ambedkar Nagar in Old Pettai (ward 50), Vaiyaapuri Nagar in Paattapaththu (ward 40), Mehalingapuram (ward 4), Kokkirakulam (ward 13), Tamil Nadu Housing Board Colony in Samathanapuram (ward 17), Samathanapuram Community Hall in Palayamkottai (ward 21), Thiyagaraja Nagar in Perumalpuram (ward 19), Pound Road in Melapalayam (ward 36) and Beedi Colony in Melapalayam (ward 34) were inaugurated on Tuesday.

Like the mini urban primary health centres, these wellness centres attached to the UPHCs have been established to treat the patients for minor ailments, counsell for tobacco, alcohol and drug abuse, provide space for practicing yoga, undergo physiotherapy, post-delivery care etc. The health and wellness centres have been introduced in place of the AIADMK regime’s Amma Mini Clinics.

A doctor, nurse and an assistant will be there in the urban wellness centre to treat the patients. Each health and wellness centre has been established at an outlay of ₹25 lakh, which is being funded by the National Health Mission. Moreover, these centres will also have online consultation facility as the staff posted there will be provided with laptops.

Those who are in need of further treatment based on preliminary consult, will be referred to the government medical college hospital.

Even though the Tirunelveli Corporation has planned to create 18 wellness centres in all four zones of the urban local body, 10 urban wellness centres have been created in the first phase.

Speaker M. Appavu, Minister for Backward Class Welfare R.S. Rajakannappan, District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy and Mayor P.M .Saravanan were present.

In Thoothukudi, the urban wellness centres were inaugurated on Great Cotton Road, Pullthottam, Sangukuzhi Colony, Gopalsamy Street, Tooveypuram, Alangaarathittu, KTC Nagar, Muthaiahpuram, Sivanthaakulam and Kathirvel Nagar.

In Kanniyakumari, the wellness centres were inaugurated at five places within Nagercoil Corporation.