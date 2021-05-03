Urban voters have thrown their lot with DMK

City people are disgusted with the tardy execution of Smart Cities Mission projects: MLA

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has performed significantly well in urban Madurai as compared to 2016 Assembly elections. There is a notable increase in the percentage of votes polled and the number of seats bagged by the party in urban Madurai.

The DMK and its ally have won four out of six urban seats in the district - Madurai East, Madurai North, Madurai South and Madurai Central. The other two urban constituencies - Madurai West and Tirupparankundram - were bagged by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The DMK has won two more constituencies this time than in 2016 when it bagged only Madurai Central and Madurai East.

Huge rise

A comparison of the last two elections shows there is a huge rise in the percentage of votes secured by the DMK candidates in all the six urban constituencies. Even though the DMK candidates lost Madurai West and Tirupparankundram, the percentage of votes polled has increased. The candidates have also won with a huge margin, especially in Madurai East and Madurai Central.

Thirumalai, a veteran journalist and author of ‘Madurai Arasiyal,’ said that similar to the State-wide trend, more percentage of urban voters of Madurai have voted for the DMK. He said that many first-time voters in urban areas have voted according to their choice and not based on any caste or religion of the candidates. “For these urban youth, unemployment and lack of industrial development are the major areas of concern. They have voted for the DMK with the hope that the party will solve problems of the youth,” said Mr. Thirumalai.

He also pointed out that across the State the AIADMK had fared well in rural areas as the agricultural activities had flourished during the last term.

The winner of Madurai Central constituency, P. T. R. P. Thiagarajan, said that more urban voters had opted for the DMK in Madurai as they were disgusted with the tardy execution of Smart Cities Mission projects. “The people are upset about the way they are being implemented and so wanted a change in the government,” he said.

Brilliant campaign

The DMK had also executed a brilliant publicity campaign in the urban areas of Madurai, resulting in better communication of the party’s agenda, he added.