Urban local body polls to be completed before Jan 26: SEC

State Election Commissioner V. Palanikumar chairs a review meeting in Madurai on Tuesday.

26 October 2021 19:55 IST

MADURAI

With limited time available, State Election Commissioner, V. Palanikumar, has instructed officials to take prompt efforts to complete the urban local body elections in the State before January 26 as per the Supreme Court’s directive.

Chairing a review meeting with the Collectors and the Superintendents of Police from southern districts here on Tuesday, Mr. Palanikumar said the elections would be conducted based on the electoral rolls of the Election Commission of India.

Officials should get into act immediately after the publication of the draft electoral rolls on November 1, he said.

The SEC instructed that all the poll-related officials should be thorough with the booklets on election rules, candidates, polling booths and the EVMs. Polling booths and EVMs-related details should be explained to representatives of political parties.

Mr. Palanikumar, who earlier inspected the first-level checking of EVMs here, said after the checking the machines should be distributed among the southern districts.

Collectors S. Aneesh Sekhar (Madurai), S. Visakan (Dindigul), K.V. Muralidharan (Theni), P. Madusudhan (Sivaganga) and J. Meghanath Reddy (Virudhunagar), and Corporation Commissioners K.P. Karthikeyan (Madurai) and S. Sivasubramanian (Dindigul) were present.

Besides, SPs V. Baskaran (Madurai), V.R. Srinivasan (Dindigul), Praveen Umesh Dongre (Theni) and M. Manohar (Virudhunagar), and Principal Election Officers K. Arunmani (Panchayats), Dhanalakshmi (Municipalities) and Assistant Commissioner (Elections) Sri. Sampathkumar were also present.