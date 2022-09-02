Urban local bodies free to recruit workers based on need: Minister

S. Sundar Virudhunagar
September 02, 2022 21:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Government has issued orders to the urban local bodies to recruit workers based on their needs and adequate funds have been released for the same, Minister for Municipal Administration, K.N. Nehru said in Virudhunagar on Friday.

After a review meeting on development works under way in all town panchayats, municipalities and the Corporation of Sivakasi from Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts, Mr. Nehru said the State Government was planning for dustbin-free streets in Tamil Nadu.

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are taking the elected representatives to those places where this method is working successfully," Mr. Nehru said.

However, when his attention was drawn to the lack of adequate number of sanitary workers in Virudhunagar municipality for the last 15 years, Mr. Nehru said that the municipality is free to recruit workers based on its requirements.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Nehru said that all the heads of urban local bodies, including Sivakasi Mayor I. Sangeetha, have demanded that the underground drainage project and the drinking water projects should be executed at the earliest.

The elected representatives have also demanded drinking water, roads, storm water drains and bus stands among various needs. The State Government has promised to provide necessary funds for those works.

Additional Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Drinking Water Supply), Shiv Das Meena, Director of Municipal Administration, P. Ponnaiah, Commissioner for Town Panchayats, R. Selvaraj, Managing Director (TWAD), V. Dhakishinamoorthi, Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, Ramanathapuram District Additional Collector, K.J. Praveen Kumar, participated.

Among the elected representatives, Tenkasi M. Dhanush Kumar, MLAs, A.R.R. Srinivasan, S. Thangapandian, G. Ashokan, A.R.R. Raghuraman, KAdar Batcha Muthuramalingam, S. Murugesan, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app