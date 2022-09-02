Urban local bodies free to recruit workers based on need: Minister

The State Government has issued orders to the urban local bodies to recruit workers based on their needs and adequate funds have been released for the same, Minister for Municipal Administration, K.N. Nehru said in Virudhunagar on Friday.

After a review meeting on development works under way in all town panchayats, municipalities and the Corporation of Sivakasi from Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts, Mr. Nehru said the State Government was planning for dustbin-free streets in Tamil Nadu.

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, were present.

"We are taking the elected representatives to those places where this method is working successfully," Mr. Nehru said.

However, when his attention was drawn to the lack of adequate number of sanitary workers in Virudhunagar municipality for the last 15 years, Mr. Nehru said that the municipality is free to recruit workers based on its requirements.

Mr. Nehru said that all the heads of urban local bodies, including Sivakasi Mayor I. Sangeetha, have demanded that the underground drainage project and the drinking water projects should be executed at the earliest.

The elected representatives have also demanded drinking water, roads, storm water drains and bus stands among various needs. The State Government has promised to provide necessary funds for those works.

Additional Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Drinking Water Supply), Shiv Das Meena, Director of Municipal Administration, P. Ponnaiah, Commissioner for Town Panchayats, R. Selvaraj, Managing Director (TWAD), V. Dhakishinamoorthi, Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, Ramanathapuram District Additional Collector, K.J. Praveen Kumar, participated.

Among the elected representatives, Tenkasi M. Dhanush Kumar, MLAs, A.R.R. Srinivasan, S. Thangapandian, G. Ashokan, A.R.R. Raghuraman, KAdar Batcha Muthuramalingam, S. Murugesan, were present.