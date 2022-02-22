DMK registers landslide victory in Madurai district 

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has registered a landslide victory in urban local bodies elections in Madurai district. The DMK candidates won the majority of wards in Madurai Corporation, Municipalities and Town Panchayats.

Out of the 100 wards in Madurai Corporation, the DMK has secured a total of 67 wards. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) secured 15 wards.

The allies of the DMK, Congress secured five wards, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured four wards. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) secured three wards, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) secured one ward.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured one ward. The remaining four wards were secured by independent candidates.

DMK secured the three Municipalities: Melur, Tirumangalam and Usilampatti. In Melur and Tirumangalam, DMK won by a huge margin. DMK secured 23 out of the 27 wards in Melur Municipality. AIADMK won two wards, Congress and others won one ward each.

In Tirumangalam Municipality, DMK secured 18 wards out of the total 27 wards. AIADMK won six wards and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) secured two wards. One ward was secured by Congress.

However, the battle was closer in Usilampatti Municipality. Out of the total 24 wards, DMK secured 12 wards while AIADMK managed to win nine wards. Congress won one ward and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) secured two wards..

At Town Panchayats, DMK secured 10 wards of the 15 wards in Alanganallur. AIADMK and Congress won one ward each and others secured three wards. In Elumalai, DMK won 12 out of the 18 wards. AIADMK secured four wards and others two wards. In Sholavandan. DMK won eight wards, AIADMK six wards and others four wards.

In A. Vellalapatti, DMK secured 14 of the 15 wards and AIADMK won one ward. In Paravai, AIADMK won eight out of the total 15 wards, DMK won six wards and others one ward. In T. Kallupatti, DMK won 12 out of the15 wards. CPI(M) won one ward and others two wards. In Palamedu, others secured 14 out of the 15 wards and in seven wards candidates were elected unopposed. DMK secured one ward. In Vadipatti, DMK won nine out of the total 18 wards. AIADMK won six wards, Congress won one ward and others two wards.