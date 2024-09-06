UPSC aspirants’ meet held in Tirunelveli; students urged to prepare with greater confidence 

The Hindu, in association with Shankar IAS Academy, organised Union Public Service Commission aspirants’ meet at St. John’s College in Palayamkottai on Friday.

District Forest Officer, Tirunelveli, R. Murugan, who delivered a special address, exhorted the students to prepare for the civil service examinations with greater confidence, concentration and utmost dedication to crack the exam after carefully choosing their optional subjects.

He appealed to the students to be accountable always after entering the service and serve the people with a positive frame of mind.

When a student asked him about the repeated failures in their attempts in cracking the UPSC exam, Mr. Murugan said the candidates should always have ‘Plan B’ in case of failure in their pursuit for getting service and cited his friend’s case as an example, who is now practising as a lawyer in the Supreme Court of India after his repeated attempts failed.

“You should trust yourself that you can achieve. I got Indian Forestry Service in my second attempt. As I could identify the mistakes I committed in the first attempt, I prepared confidently for the second attempt which went in my favour. But, the failure should not discourage you from going in for the next attempts with more preparation and greater confidence,” he said.

When a girl student raised the issue pertaining to IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who was dismissed from service after her disability certificate was found to be fake.

“There was no such incident during our days... There may be an isolated incident in the modern era. We should not criticise the entire system for an isolated incident and term it as scam as appropriate measures are being taken now to ensure the recruitment process’s sanctity,” he said.

Shankar IAS Academy faculty Kingston spoke on the fundamentals of UPSC and clarified the doubts of the students.

Principal of St. John’s College G. Andrews and secretary G. Jeyachandran participated.

