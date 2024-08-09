UPSC Aspirants Club launched at MARCAS in Madurai

The UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) Aspirants Club was launched at the Manickam Ramaswamy College of Arts and Science (MARCAS) here on Friday.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax (Madurai Region) P Sridharan lauded the initiative of The Hindu, which had launched the Aspirants Club in association with Shankar IAS Academy for the benefit of the students.

Sharing his experience as a student and the tough days before the exams, the IRS officer said that passing the civil services examination was a prestigious milestone for every successful candidate as the civil servant can play a major role in bringing about significant changes in the lives of the common man.

No doubt, being an IAS or IPS or for that matter any other civil servant, the person holds immense power in a society and recognition. However, he underlined that the recognition should be used to serve the people and bring about tangible change among the citizens.

He said that the students should not just a bookworm, but be practical. “Be a wonderful person. The values in each of you matter. You must cultivate a passion and interest towards each of the posting throughout your career and be impartial in delivery.”

He also explained the optional subjects, language and the popular questions posed to the aspirants at every round of the UPSC. He wanted the students to be voracious readers and equip well from books, journals and newspapers.

An interaction was also arranged in which the participants raised questions.

The Shankar IAS Academy (Branch Head) B. Arjun Nathan explained the methodology to be adopted by the students and the nuances involved in the UPSC examination. The Hindu Manager S. Narayanan presided. MARCAS Director T. Kalaiselvan and Principal M. Padmavathi spoke on the occasion.

As a goodwill, The Hindu presented a set of its publications to the UPSC Aspirants Club at MARCAS.