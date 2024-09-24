UPSC aspirants club inaugurated

By becoming a civil servant, we can serve the nation and the common man, said Conservator of Forests (Dindigul Circle) R. Kanchana here on Monday.

Launching the UPSC aspirants club at the Parvathy’s Arts and Science College here in association with The Hindu and Shankar IAS Academy, she said that it would be beneficial for the arts and science students to prepare from the second year of their undergraduation.

Sharing some of her experiences, the IFS officer said that she was a veterinary doctor and that her dream and passion revolved around civil services. Hard efforts clinched a berth in the competitive exam, she said and added that it was satisfying to serve the people.

The IFS officer also pointed to the aspirants on the successful candidates who had cleared the UPSC examinations when they turned 22 years.

“So hard work and grit were important...” Ms Kanchana said and wished the students good luck.

Shankar IAS Academy Madurai Branch Head Arjun Nathan explained the fundamentals of the UPSC examinations. The first step towards finding success was to prepare a good study plan and chart a schedule.

The Hindu group donated ₹ 35,000 worth of its publications covering various topics to the college library.

The Hindu Madurai Regional Manager S. Narayanan, Parvathy’s Arts and Science College Principal S.S. Srinivasan and others participated in the inaugural ceremony. Department of English Head S. Dharmaraj proposed a vote of thanks.