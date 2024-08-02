GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UPSC aspirants club inaugurated in Tirunelveli; CoP calls students to utilise the opportunity

Published - August 02, 2024 07:40 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
City Police Commissioner Pa. Moorthy speaking to the students at a workshop for IAS aspirants held in Tirunelveli on Friday.

City Police Commissioner Pa. Moorthy speaking to the students at a workshop for IAS aspirants held in Tirunelveli on Friday. | Photo Credit: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants’ Club was inaugurated at the Einstein Arts and Science College, Tirunelveli, on Friday.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Commissioner of Police (Tirunelveli City) Pa Moorthy said that the students should utilise such an opportunity and come up in their lives.

Cracking the UPSC examination would not only make the aspirants part of the policy makers of the nation, but would also be a motivator to the next generation. By setting goals, the students should reach the higher echelons and bring home laurels.

Sharing his personal experiences in education and in becoming a police officer, Mr Moorthy said that the students should bury small differences and think broad. “The more you read and equip your communication skills it would improve and thus help in facing challenges as an administrator,” he told the students.

In his keynote address, Sankar IAS Academy, (Madurai branch head) B. Arjun Nathan explained the salient features of the UPSC examination.

In his speech, he shared the fundamentals involved in the competitive exam, the pattern, the number of subjects, languages and among others.

The students interacted with the speakers and the session was informative. Many participants were excited to know about the features in the UPSC examination as they sat through the event for the first time.

The Hindu donated books worth ₹33,000 published from their publication to the college on the occasion as a part of its goodwill.

The Einstein College Principal Murugan welcomed the gathering. The Hindu Manager (Circulation, Sales and Distribution) S. Narayanan presided and THG Publishing Private Limited executive V. P. Vinoth Kumar proposed a vote of thanks.

