Uprooted tree falls on autorickshaw

Driver and passenger killed

An uprooted tree that fell on an autorickshaw at Pattamadai near Tirunelveli on Thursday.

TIRUNELVELI

Two persons including a woman were killed when a precariously uprooted banyan tree during the road widening work fell on an autorickshaw at Pattamadai near here on Thursday.

As widening of Tirunelveli – Papanasam road has been going on quite sometime, the roadside trees are being uprooted. When a 100-year-old banyan tree at Paraiyankulam near Pattamadai was uprooted on Thursday with the help of heavy equipment reportedly without taking proper precautionary measures, the huge tree fell on an autorickshaw, which was crossing the point to kill autorickshaw driver S. Khader Maideen, 34, and his sister-in-law M. Rahmath Beevi, 30, both from Pattamadai, on the spot.

Khader Maideen’s wife Fakiral Banu, 32, and his children Hasifa, 11 and Shaik Maideen, 9 suffered injuries and were admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Agitated over the accident allegedly triggered by the precarious uprooting of the banyan tree, relatives of the deceased resisted the police’s move to take the body and send them to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. They said the Collector should come to the spot to assure the families of the deceased of giving appropriate compensation.

When Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan and Revenue Divisional Officer, Cheranmahadevi Sindhu held talks with them, they urged the officials to arrest the heavy equipment operator and the contractor executing the road widening work for their dereliction in duty. The bodies were taken to the hospital after they were pacified.

During investigation, the police found that Khader Maideen and others were going to Tirunelveli from Pattamadai.

The police have registered a case.