Uppur power project: award fixed for patta lands

After sending award letters to owners of 418 acres of patta lands, acquired for the 2x800 MW Uppur Supercritical Thermal Power project, the district administration is all set to commence the distribution of compensation to landowners from Saturday onwards.

After the Commissioner for Land Administration (CLA), Chennai, had passed the award on May 22, Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao had passed the award letters and the same were distributed to 222 landowners in respect of 418 acres of patta lands, officials said.

The Collector has also transferred the ₹17 crore deposited with him by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to the account of Special Tahsildar, land acquisition for awarding the compensation, they said.

The landowners have been asked to visit the Tahsildar’s office in the Tangedco building here with necessary documents such as registered documents, original patta, legal heir certificates, ration cards, three passport size photos and Permanent Account Number (PAN) to get the compensation, they said.

Apart from the market value of the lands, the CLA has fixed awards adding structural value, tree value and additional market value for 1,286 days – from the date of 3 (2) notification (November 23, 2015) to the date of passing award (May 31, 2019), officials said.

Tangedco, the executing agency of the ₹12,655 crore project, had earmarked 995 acres of land for the project – 768 patta lands and 227 government promboke lands. After taking possession of the government lands, Tangedco had acquired 418 acres of patta lands, while 360 acres were under litigation.

The project scheduled for completion by end of 2019, is likely to suffer delay of two years due to problems and delay in land acquisition, officials said. The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), which was entrusted with the task of establishing Boiler, Turbine and Generators (BTG), has almost completed the 6,500 odd pile foundations and was set to start the column erection.

The Larson and Toubro, which was awarded the ‘sea water intake and outfall system’ has put the work on fast track, while the Reliance Infrastructure Limited, which was awarded the ‘balance of project’ contract, was awaiting drawing approvals and land acquisition, officials said.