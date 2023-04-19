ADVERTISEMENT

Uppar Odai restoration work begins

April 19, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

When catchment areas of Korampallam river experienced heavy downpour in 2015 and Uppar Odai bunds breached due to heavy influx of water, it caused flooding in Pudukottai, Korampallam, Athimarappatti and adjoining areas, including the Collectorate

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Senthil Raj inaugurates work on restoration of Uppar Odai that brings water to Korampallam tank in Thoothukudi district, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Collector K. Senthil Raj on Wednesday inaugurated work on restoration of Uppar Odai, to be executed on an outlay of ₹5 crore.

Under the restoration programme, construction of culverts, desilting of channels carrying rainwater from wild streams to Korampallam irrigation tank and other flood prevention measures will be taken up.

Inaugurating the work at Veeranaickenthattu on Wednesday, Mr. Senthil Raj said the Korampallam river, which originates near Malaipatti near Kadambur due to flow of several wild streams during monsoon, reaches Korampallam irrigation tank near Pudukottai in the name of Uppar Odai after traversing for about 32 km via Ottapidaram and Thattaparai. The surplus water discharged from Korampallam tank thorough 24 shutters would enter the Gulf of Mannar near Thoothukudi VOC Port.

 “Hence, to avert such disasters, the restoration work has been taken up,” Mr. Senthil Raj said.

