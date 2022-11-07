Uppar Odai desilting begins

Desilting of Uppar Odai near Nila Seafood at Pudur Pandiapuram on Thoothukudi –Ettaiyapuram Highway to avert flooding of the outskirts of the town commenced on Monday.

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan inaugurated the operation in the presence of Additional Collector (Development) Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao and Ottapidaaram MLA M.C. Shanmugaiah.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said the desilting would avert flooding of Muthammal Colony and adjoining areas which were badly hit during the monsoon last year. Since the Uppar Odai would be carrying the rainwater flowing from Ottanaththam, Aaraikkulam and Puthiyamputhur areas, removal of thorny bushes grown in this wild stream would be taken up.

“As the wild growth obstructed the flow of water and diverted it towards Thoothukudi, the residential areas were marooned in the previous years. Hence, the trees are being removed besides desilting the Uppar Odai. After desilting for about 3.50 km with the public participation in the first phase, steps will be taken to remove silt for the entire stretch so that rainwater can get drained into the sea directly without flooding Thoothukudi outskirts,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.