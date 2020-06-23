‘Upload schemes on Legal Services Authority website’

Madurai

After the State submitted the list of welfare schemes, including the ones announced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has said welfare schemes be uploaded on the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority website for the benefit of the public.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi directed the member-secretary of the TN legal services authority to upload the schemes and sensitise the district and taluk level legal services authorities to them. Any person who has been denied benefit under any of these schemes can approach the district or taluk level legal services authority for grievance redressal.

The court directed the government departments to mark a copy of new welfare schemes in the future and amendments to the existing schemes to the Member-Secretary of the TN Legal Services Authority so that it can be updated on the website.

It was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by N. Malaikannu, coordinator of Association for Rural Development and Upliftment of Humanity to Virtual Integrity, who sought a direction to the State to extend financial assistance to unregistered unorganised sector workers. With the above direction the petition was closed.