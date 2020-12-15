‘Upload details on kudimaramathu works’

15 December 2020 22:43 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the State government in a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to display details of kudimaramathu works in the website of district administrations.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi ordered notice in the petition filed by advocate R.M. Anbunithi of Madurai. The petitioner said that details pertaining to the extent of waterbodies and expenditure of the kudimaramathu works should be uploaded.

He said that through this information the general public, local villagers and social activists will come to know if the kudimaramathu works achieved their real purpose or if there were any irregularities in their implementation.