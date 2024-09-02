Upgrade Madurai airport to facilitate round the clock service, says trade body

Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry office-bearers, at a meeting with Chairman of Airports Authority of India M. Suresh here on Sunday, submitted a petition to upgrade the Madurai airport so that it can be operated round the clock.

Its president S. Rethinavelu said that despite making several representations over the last few years to upgrade the airport to facilitate travel for thousands of business people from Madurai district and surrounding regions, no steps had been taken.

“No efforts are being made despite Madurai Airport Authority having expressing its readiness for round the clock operations long back. The airport, which has the facilities and infrastructure for night landing and take-off, remains under-utilised,” he added.

Madurai airport could have more flights, both domestic and international, if it is operated round the clock. Inadeqaute essential flight services has crippled industrial development in the southern region, he said.

While the reason for delay in upgrading the airport is pointed to shortage of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, he questioned why it is a difficult task to deploy or recruit more personnel for the purpose of providing an essential service.

When airports in Kannur, Ayodhya and Sabarimala were declared international airports even before their construction, he asked, “Why Madurai airport, being the top 10 customs airport in India and a top performer in handling international passengers, is not declared international airport yet?”

Mr. Rethinavelu suggested including Madurai airport as a point of call in the Bi-Lateral Airport Services Agreement (BASA) with neighbouring countries within a distance of 4,000 kms such as Singapore, Malaysia, Qatar, Kuwait and UAE (Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi) so as to enable the airliners of those countries to operate direct flights to Madurai.

“While those countries are willing to connect Madurai, our Civil Aviation Ministry is denying for no valid reason,” he said. With better international connectivity, investments from abroad would gradually increase, he said.

