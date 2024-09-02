ADVERTISEMENT

Upgrade Madurai airport to facilitate round the clock service, says trade body

Published - September 02, 2024 07:15 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai airport can serve more domestic and international destinations if it is operated round the clock, says the trade body. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry office-bearers, at a meeting with Chairman of Airports Authority of India M. Suresh here on Sunday, submitted a petition to upgrade the Madurai airport so that it can be operated round the clock. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Its president S. Rethinavelu said that despite making several representations over the last few years to upgrade the airport to facilitate travel for thousands of business people from Madurai district and surrounding regions, no steps had been taken.  

“No efforts are being made despite Madurai Airport Authority having expressing its readiness for round the clock operations long back. The airport, which has the facilities and infrastructure for night landing and take-off, remains under-utilised,” he added.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai airport could have more flights, both domestic and international, if it is operated round the clock. Inadeqaute essential flight services has crippled industrial development in the southern region, he said.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While the reason for delay in upgrading the airport is pointed to shortage of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, he questioned why it is a difficult task to deploy or recruit more personnel for the purpose of providing an essential service.  

When airports in Kannur, Ayodhya and Sabarimala were declared international airports even before their construction, he asked, “Why Madurai airport, being the top 10 customs airport in India and a top performer in handling international passengers, is not declared international airport yet?” 

Mr. Rethinavelu suggested including Madurai airport as a point of call in the Bi-Lateral Airport Services Agreement (BASA) with neighbouring countries within a distance of 4,000 kms such as Singapore, Malaysia, Qatar, Kuwait and UAE (Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi) so as to enable the airliners of those countries to operate direct flights to Madurai.  

“While those countries are willing to connect Madurai, our Civil Aviation Ministry is denying for no valid reason,” he said. With better international connectivity, investments from abroad would gradually increase, he said.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US