GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Upgrade Madurai airport to facilitate round the clock service, says trade body

Published - September 02, 2024 07:15 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Madurai airport can serve more domestic and international destinations if it is operated round the clock, says the trade body.

Madurai airport can serve more domestic and international destinations if it is operated round the clock, says the trade body. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry office-bearers, at a meeting with Chairman of Airports Authority of India M. Suresh here on Sunday, submitted a petition to upgrade the Madurai airport so that it can be operated round the clock. 

Its president S. Rethinavelu said that despite making several representations over the last few years to upgrade the airport to facilitate travel for thousands of business people from Madurai district and surrounding regions, no steps had been taken.  

“No efforts are being made despite Madurai Airport Authority having expressing its readiness for round the clock operations long back. The airport, which has the facilities and infrastructure for night landing and take-off, remains under-utilised,” he added.  

Madurai airport could have more flights, both domestic and international, if it is operated round the clock. Inadeqaute essential flight services has crippled industrial development in the southern region, he said.  

While the reason for delay in upgrading the airport is pointed to shortage of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, he questioned why it is a difficult task to deploy or recruit more personnel for the purpose of providing an essential service.  

When airports in Kannur, Ayodhya and Sabarimala were declared international airports even before their construction, he asked, “Why Madurai airport, being the top 10 customs airport in India and a top performer in handling international passengers, is not declared international airport yet?” 

Mr. Rethinavelu suggested including Madurai airport as a point of call in the Bi-Lateral Airport Services Agreement (BASA) with neighbouring countries within a distance of 4,000 kms such as Singapore, Malaysia, Qatar, Kuwait and UAE (Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi) so as to enable the airliners of those countries to operate direct flights to Madurai.  

“While those countries are willing to connect Madurai, our Civil Aviation Ministry is denying for no valid reason,” he said. With better international connectivity, investments from abroad would gradually increase, he said.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.