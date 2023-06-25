Updating e-KYC must for farmers to receive PM-Kisan benefits, says Collector

June 25, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Updating e-KYC details has been made mandatory for farmers to avail themselves of the 14th instalment of ₹2,000 benefit under PM-KISAN scheme.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, said out of the 47,557 farmers registered under the scheme to get ₹2,000 assistance in three instalments a year, 4,193 farmers were found to not have updated their e-KYC details.

In order to expedite the process of updating e-KYC, post offices in the district were conducting melas.

He appealed to the registered beneficiaries to approach the nearest post office and link their Aadhar number with their bank savings account number. Besides, they can update the e-KYC through the one-time password received on their mobile phones. The update for the second time can be done through the e-sevai centres.

Subsequently, the farmers can download PM-Kisan app on their mobile phones and upload their face in it and update the e-KYC. By using the PM-Kisan app, a farmer can help update the e-KYC for other 50 farmers, the statement said.