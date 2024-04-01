Upcoming Parliamentary election is ‘Freedom Struggle 2.0’, says Kanimozhi

April 01, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

Terming the upcoming Parliamentary elections as ‘Freedom Struggle 2.0’, sitting MP and DMK candidate for Thoothukudi constituency Kanimozhi has appealed to the voters to join the fight to dethrone the “autocratic, corrupt and anti-people” government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Campaigning at Valliyoor on Monday evening in support of Congress candidate for Tirunelveli constituency C. Robert Bruce, she said the Union Government, which was getting several lakhs of crores of rupees from Tamil Nadu through taxes, was giving back only 29 paise for every ₹1 it was getting from the State, while giving BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh ₹2.02..

After mopping up thousands of crores of rupees through electoral bonds, which was termed as ‘unconstitutional’ by the Supreme Court, the BJP was claiming that the Modi-led government was ‘corruption-free’.

“With the help of raids by the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department, the business houses are being threatened to donate thousands of crores of rupees to BJP through electoral bonds. While political leaders facing corruption charges are forced to either join the BJP or become an electoral ally and become clean, those who refuse to budge are being jailed. Two Chief Ministers, a Deputy Chief Minister and Senthil Balaji in Tamil Nadu have been jailed by the Modi-led government at the Centre for no reason,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

She also came down heavily on BJP for freezing the finances of the Congress ahead of polls.

After the Goods and Services Tax wiped out marginal, small and medium enterprises in the country, unemployment and loss of jobs had risen to an all-time high under the Modi government. Agriculturists protesting against the anti-farmer laws were being portrayed as terrorists and crushed with force.

“While loans worth several lakhs of crores of rupees are being waived for benefiting the corporate world, including Adani and Ambani, the poor, middle and even upper middle classes are being fleeced through taxes while inflation and fuel price hike are smothering the common man. When the agitated public start questioning the Centre over their ordeals, the Union Government diverts this anger with another issue like the Katchatheevu issue being the latest strategy to divert the electoral bond scam. Hence, the people should join the freedom struggle 2.0 by casting their votes to oust the BJP government at the Centre to redeem the people from all walks of life. If not, this will be the last election the people see in India as this autocratic and anarchic government will abolish the democratic system in India,” Ms. Kanimozhi warned.

She also pointed out that Mr. Narendra Modi, who had developed a sudden love for Tamil and Tamils, did not visit them when flood and cyclone pounded and decimated their livelihood.

Ms. Kanimozhi said the INDIA bloc, on coming to power at the Centre, would bring down fuel price, remove toll plazas along the highways and increase the number of working days of MNREGP from 100 days to 150 days while increasing the wages to ₹400 per day.