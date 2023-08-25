HamberMenu
UP pilgrim suffers fatal fall from train at Tirunelveli Junction, dies

August 25, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh, who was travelling from Rameswaram to Kanniyakumari by train, had a fatal fall from the train at Tirunelveli Junction on Thursday.

Police said Suresh Prasad Misra, who was part of 21 tourists from Shiv Nagar in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, was going to Kanniyakumari from Rameswaram in the tri-weekly Rameswaram – Kanniyakumari Express Train along with his wife. While 19 members of this team were travelling in a coach, Misra and his wife were travelling in another coach.

When the train reached Tirunelveli Junction around 2 a.m., Misra and his wife got down from the train thinking that they had reached Nagercoil Junction. When the railway police informed that they had mistakenly got down at Tirunelveli Railway Junction, the couple tried to board the moving train. However, Misra lost his balance and fell down between the platform and the moving train, and was seriously injured. He was taken to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, the doctors there declared him “brought dead”. The Railway police have registered a case.

