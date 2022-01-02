Unvaccinated persons above 60 years prone to Omicron infection: Collector

Virudhunagar

02 January 2022

Unvaccinated people above 60 years of age are more prone to get infected by Omicron variant of COVID-19 an,d hence, they should get their first dose of vaccine immediately, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy has said.

Those who have received the first jab and awaiting the second shot should immediately take it. Commercial establishments and shops should place hand sanitiser with dispenser outside their shops and customers should be let inside only after thermal screening. The management must ensure that all employees and customers compulsorily wear face masks, he said in a statement.

Shops that are found flouting the directive would face legal action. Owner and employees of all commercial establishments should have compulsorily taken COVID-19 vaccine. They should not operate air-conditioning facility and ensure that customers followed social distancing norms inside.

The collector has appealed to the people to wear mask, maintain social distancing and wash their hands frequently besides taking COVID-19 vaccination to avoid Omicron infection. People should also avoid crowded places and follow the standard operating procedures and defaulters will be fined.

The district administration has formed special teams to monitor shops and commercial establishments in implementing the SOPs, the statement added.