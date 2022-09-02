Untimely rains, unfavourable weather conditions hit salt production badly

With an average of 25 lakh tonnes, Thoothukudi stands second in the country in salt production

With an average of 25 lakh tonnes, Thoothukudi stands second in the country in salt production

Salt production in the district has been hit hard this year due to unfavourable climatic conditions, especially untimely rains that caused stagnation of rainwater in saltpans.

The district, which has more than 30,000 saltpan workers, produces 25 lakh tonnes of salt every year from the saltpans set up in Vembar, Veppalodai, Tharuvaikulam, Ayyanarpuram, Muthaiahpuram, Mullakkadu, Mukkani, Pazhaya Kayal, Pullaveli, Kovankadu and Arumuganeri to stand second in the country after Gujarat.

Though preliminary works for producing salt would start in mid-January after the end of the northeast monsoon, the production would be in top gear between April and September, the season during which the windy summer would be merciless. The ‘salt season’ would come to an end in mid-October when the northeast monsoon would start.

Since the district experienced intermittent showers during July and August this year, the ‘peak season’ salt production has been badly affected.

“Since we did not experience strong westerly wind during the month of ‘Aadi’ this time, which would substantially increase the production, the production was affected. To make things worse, we had intermittent rains in July and August to half the salt production. In other words, we have produced only 12.50 lakh tonnes of salt so far this year against the average annual production of 25 lakh tonnes,” says A.R.A.S. Dhanapalan, secretary, Thoothukudi District Small Salt Manufacturers Association.

Consequently, salt price has increased owing to the widened gap between demand and supply. The manufacturers, who were getting just over ₹1,000 for one tonne of salt earlier, are now getting anywhere between ₹2,000 and ₹3,000 based on the quality of the produce due to short supply.

Even though salt production can be continued for five more weeks, the manufacturers expect to produce only 10% of salt to take the total production to around 15 lakh tonnes.