Unseasonal rains delay arrival of ‘first salt’ in Thoothukudi

February 08, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Unseasonal rains in January last and the first week of February have delayed the salt production in the district, which would usually receive its ‘first salt’ of the year by this time every year.

The northeast monsoon that pounded Thoothukudi district in 2020 and 2021 let down this coastal district last year and badly paralysed the farming operations. Consequently, the agriculturists are now appealing to the Tamil Nadu Government to declare the district as ‘drought-hit’.

However, the salt producers, who would usually start repairing their monsoon-damaged salt pans after ‘Pongal’ celebrations every year, started this work in December itself. Since there was no downpour during northeast monsoon last year, most of the saltpans remained intact and the minor damages caused by the rains were set right in mid-December itself to make the salt pans ready for production.

Even as the salt manufacturers were hopeful of getting the ‘first salt’ in January last week itself, the unseasonal rains dashed their hopes even though the quantum of precipitation was small.

“We used to start the preparatory works after the end of the monsoon only after ‘Pongal’ and hence would get the ‘first salt’ of the year in the first or second week of February. After the northeast monsoon belied last year, we started the preparatory works for starting the new season in December itself. But the unexpected unseasonal rains in January last have delayed the salt production. And, we are expecting the arrival of the ‘first salt’ of the year within next 10 days,” said A.R.A.S. Dhanapalan, secretary of Thoothukudi Small Salt Manufacturers’ Association.

The district, which would produce 25 lakh tonnes of salt every year, produced only 18 lakh tonnes in 2022 and has the stock of 4 lakh tonnes after selling the salt for domestic and overseas markets.

“The 4 lakh tonnes of salt now we have will be sufficient to meet the domestic demand until the arrival of the ‘new salt’ to be produced within next 10 days. The selling price of salt now hovers between ₹ 2,000 and ₹ 3,000 depending upon the quality, which is a reasonably good price. If the nature cooperates and ensures favourable conditions for salt production, we’ll achieve the target of producing 25 lakh tonnes this year,” said Mr. Dhanapalan, who complained that the carbon particles flying from the burning garbage in the Corporation’s garbage yard was seriously affecting the quality of salt being produced in this region.

“If the Corporation strictly bans the burning of garbage in the yard, the quality of our salt will be superior,” he noted.