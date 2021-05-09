Unseasonal rains damage paddy crop

Farmers showing damaged paddy crop at Kalimangalam village in Madurai district on Sunday.

09 May 2021 20:27 IST

Madurai

The unseasonal rains witnessed in the district in the recent days have damaged the paddy crop cultivated in three villages in Madurai North block, resulting in severe financial crisis for the farmers.

Farmers from Kalimangalam, Kunnathur and Ovaloor villages of the block said that paddy crop cultivated on around 1,000 acres across these three villages was damaged in the recent rains.

Water from Kunnathur tank is used to irrigate the paddy crop. Water from the Vaigai and rainfall are the main sources of water to fill the tank.

The rains have caused lodging of crops in many places across the district. "It is very unusual to receive so much rainfall during the summer season," said Baba Bakrudeen, a farmer.

With the availability of good quantum of water in the tank, the farmers had cultivated paddy from January-end. "We never thought that the unexpected rain would damage the crop," he said.

The damage caused to the crop has financially affected the farmers, said V. Kannan, a farmer from Kalimangalam village.

"Many farmers had procured loans and are now struggling to repay them as they have only suffered losses in raising the paddy crop," he said. The government must provide compensation to all the farmers who had availed the crop insurance scheme.