Unscrupulous autorickshaw drivers pose threat to road users on Ellis Nagar bridge

March 01, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Madurai

Madurai If you are riding a bike from Thideer Nagar and happen to pass through the Ellis Nagar Bridge along Periyar bus stand, watch out for the haphazard parking of autorickshaw on the ramp of the bridge.

Not one or two but five or six share autorickshaws could be seen parked on the ramp during the peak hours inviting passengers to go to Kalavasal junction or beyond.

“This is the ramp which any vehicle, from heavy vehicle to two-wheeler, coming from southern parts (from Mayor Muthu Bridge) of the city, cannot miss to take to reach the western (Kalavasal junction) or northern parts (Simmakkal or Town Hall Road) of the city,” says a police officer.

Even those buses coming out of Periyar bus stand proceeding towards the western parts of the district have to go through this stretch.

Many of the passengers bound to western parts choose to wait outside the bus stand near the ramp to board the first bus coming out of the bus stand.

“With a speed-breaker there slowing down vehicles, the passengers board the slow moving buses,” the police officer said.

Behind them is the autorickshaw stand which is relatively away from the carriage way. But, the autorickshaw drivers take their turn to park the vehicles on the ramp and keep shouting to draw the attention of bus passengers.

The worst part is parallel parking of autorickshaws in the competition to attract passengers. The parked autorickshaws encroach upon a good portion of the one-way road on the ramp.

Often two-wheelers and cars that try to go along the buses are caught behind the autorickshaws. The risk of getting injured is more for two-wheeler riders who parallelly ride on the left side of buses.

The drivers of autorickshaws suddenly move their vehicles and come to the middle of the road often forcing two-wheelers to move dangerously close to the buses.

Stringent enforcement and posting of traffic police personnel will prevent such parking on the ramp and make the road safer.

