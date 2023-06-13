Unrest among prisoners at Virudhunagar jail, 25 shifted to Madurai prison

June 13, 2023 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Changing of the cells of prisoners in quick successions at the Virudhunagar district prison led to an unrest among prisoners that broke out on the night of June 11, 2023, leading to the breaking of fans and tubelights and resulting in the transfer of 25 prisoners from Virudhunagar jail to Madurai Central prison, on Monday.

According to the police, the jail authorities had to change the cells of 200-odd inmates from 10 blocks in Virudhunagar jail to eight blocks in order to accommodate 12 other prisoners, who required high-security, in two separate blocks. The 12 prisoners, who were brought to Tirunelveli for court hearings, from the Cuddalore jail, had to be lodged in the Virudhunagar jail, as they had hearings within a week. Since the 12 prisoners, all belonging to the same caste, had life threats against them, the jail authorities had to keep all the other prisoners in their cells while the high-security prisoners came out to bathe and eat.

Besides, a search suspecting the presence of a blade in one of the eight blocks, and the subsequent shifting of a prisoner, all together led the commotion on Sunday night. The prisoners started to shout and went on to break tubelights and fans. When the jail authorities decided to shift some of them to Madurai, a few of them started to break the glass panes of the police vehicle on Monday.

Meanwhile, the 12 prisoners were transferred out of the Virudhunagar prison.

The Virudhunagar West police have registered a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code for rioting, using criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty, assault and provisions of Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.