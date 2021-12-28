Unreserved special train to halt at Rajagambiram

Madurai

Madurai-Rameswaram-Madurai unreserved express special trains will halt at Rajagambiram with effect from December 30. Madurai - Rameswaram unreserved special train (06655) and Rameswaram - Madurai unreserved special train (06656) will leave Rajagambiram at 7 p.m. and 8.14 a.m. respectively.

Boy drowns in temple tank

Srivilliputtur

A 12-year-old boy, S. Selva Vignesh, of Chekkadi Street here drowned in the Tirumukkulam on Monday afternoon.

The police said that the deceased had gone to the temple tank along with his friend Siva and played there in the afternoon.

When the boy drowned in the tank, which has got good storage following the recent heavy rain, Siva raised an alarm.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Srivilliputtur fire station searched for two hours and fished out the body.

Srivilliputtur Town police have registered a case.

In another incident reported in Chekkanoorani police station limits on Sunday, a 12-year-old girl M. Jamuna of Tirumangalam drowned in Meenachipattiulam when she went to bathe.

She was rushed to the hospital at Madurai Kamaraj University where she was declared brought dead.

Chekkanoorani police are investigating.