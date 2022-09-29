Unreserved express train to link Sengottai and Mayiladuthurai from October 24

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 29, 2022 19:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Southern Railway has decided to run an unreserved express train to connect Sengottai and Mayiladuthurai by combining two unreserved express trains run in Madurai-Sengottai-Madurai and Mayiladuthurai-Dindigul-Mayiladuthurai sections from October 24.

A statement said Mayiladuthurai-Dindigul-Mayiladuthurai trains (16847/16848) and Madurai-Sengottai-Madurai trains (06665/06662) would be combined to run as a single train between Sengottai and Mayiladuthurai.

Accordingly, Mayiladuthurai-Sengottai unreserved express train (16847) would leave Mayiladuthurai at 11.30 a.m. and reach Sengottai at 9.30 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the return direction, Sengottai-Mayiladuthurai unreserved express train (16848) would leave Sengottai at 7 a.m. and reach Mayiladuthurai at 5.10 p.m.

These trains would stop at Kuththalam, Aduthurai, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thanjavur, Boothalur, Tiruvembur, Manjathidal, Tiruchi, Manaparai, Vaiyampatti, Dindigul, Kodaikanal Road, Madurai, Tirupparankundram, Tirumangalam, Kalligudi, Virudhunagar, Tiruthangal, Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalayam, Sankarankoil, Pambakoil Santhai, Kadayanallur and Tenkasi.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The trains would have 12 second class coaches and two SLR coaches, the statement added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app