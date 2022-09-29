Unreserved express train to link Sengottai and Mayiladuthurai from October 24

Southern Railway has decided to run an unreserved express train to connect Sengottai and Mayiladuthurai by combining two unreserved express trains run in Madurai-Sengottai-Madurai and Mayiladuthurai-Dindigul-Mayiladuthurai sections from October 24.

A statement said Mayiladuthurai-Dindigul-Mayiladuthurai trains (16847/16848) and Madurai-Sengottai-Madurai trains (06665/06662) would be combined to run as a single train between Sengottai and Mayiladuthurai.

Accordingly, Mayiladuthurai-Sengottai unreserved express train (16847) would leave Mayiladuthurai at 11.30 a.m. and reach Sengottai at 9.30 p.m.

In the return direction, Sengottai-Mayiladuthurai unreserved express train (16848) would leave Sengottai at 7 a.m. and reach Mayiladuthurai at 5.10 p.m.

These trains would stop at Kuththalam, Aduthurai, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thanjavur, Boothalur, Tiruvembur, Manjathidal, Tiruchi, Manaparai, Vaiyampatti, Dindigul, Kodaikanal Road, Madurai, Tirupparankundram, Tirumangalam, Kalligudi, Virudhunagar, Tiruthangal, Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalayam, Sankarankoil, Pambakoil Santhai, Kadayanallur and Tenkasi.

The trains would have 12 second class coaches and two SLR coaches, the statement added.