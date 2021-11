Unreserved coaches restored

Madurai

Southern Railway is restoring unreserved coaches to more trains.

A statement said that unreserved coaches will be restored by Vaigai, Pallavan, Palaruvi, Antyodaya and Punalur express trains from November 25.

Train No. 12636/12635 Madurai - Chennai - Madurai Vaigai express and Train No. 12606/12605 Karaikudi - Chennai - Karaikudi Pallavan will get back three unreserved coaches from November 25. Similarly, Train No. 16191/16192 Tamabram - Nagercoil - Tambaram Antyodaya Express will get six unreserved coaches, Train No. 16791/16792 Tirunelveli - Palakkad - Tirunelveli Palaruvi express and Train No. 16729/16730 Madurai - Punalur - Madurai express will get four unreserved coaches.